OakNorth Bank approves over GDP 86 mln in loans amid lockdown

Since the UK went into lockdown, OakNorth Bank has approved loans to fund a hotel refurbishment, an acquisition of 131 retirement units across the UK and a fund buy-out. Furthermore, the bank accessed the CBILS funds after being accepted in the programme at the end of April 2020.

As the UK enters its eighth week of lockdown, British businesses continue to feel the prolonged effects of the crisis on the economy. Whilst traditional lenders choose to switch from the SME lending market to prioritising loans which come with a government guarantee, OakNorth Bank is an alternative to supporting businesses during the pandemic, as related by the official press release.