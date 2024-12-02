Oakbrook Finance launches Open Banking lending solution

Oakbrook’s new venture offers customers a new application journey and pre-approved offers which reflect their personal circumstances without impacting their credit scores.

The aggregation play will be delivered through its Likely Loans go-to-market brand and represents the latest stage of an Open Banking strategy that has seen it make significant investments in new technology, talent acquisition and building strategic partnerships.

This new venture will create a friction-free loan application journey for consumers. Where a customer has already consented to ClearScore using their Open Banking data for lending offers, this data will then be used to help assess their eligibility for a loan with Oakbrook.

Using AccountScore’s data capabilities and Oakbrook’s own proprietary O6K technology, Oakbrook can process the raw Open Banking data and traditional credit bureau data to return a personalised, pre-approved decision within seconds – giving the consumer greater confidence to apply.