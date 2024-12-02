o9 Solutions raises USD 295 mln





o9 is an analytics platform designed to run on public cloud providers with prebuilt predictive models tailored for scenarios. o9 can draw on data to drive forecasting from both unstructured and structured internal data sources, including customer relationship management software, procurement apps, warehouse and factory machines and internet of things sensors. It can also connect to external sources, tapping into consumer market research, point-of-sales systems, and even smartphone hardware.

o9 Solutions, which took on its first external financing in April 2020, from KKR (which took a minority stake), has raised USD 200 million in capital to date.