O2W leverages Nordigen's Open Banking technology





O2W is a web development company, creating ecommerce products to help automate processes and create effective systems. They have a catalogue of solutions designed to enable their customers to have a stronger website and internet presence, through custom web and application development and the creation of online stores.

Their services also include ERP process management, social media management, customer and supplier management, business data and analytics tools, and an electronic invoicing system. Additionally, they provide full integration with messaging and marketing platforms such as Google Tag Manager and Google Analytics.

Nordigen allows O2W’s clients to connect their bank account to the platform directly and to track all their financial data in one place.