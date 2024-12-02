O2 Telefónica launches automatic travel insurance via smartphone

The O2 Care | Travel solution provides O2 private customers with automatic international health coverage while traveling abroad, simplifying the process through smartphone integration.

The service activates as soon as a customer’s mobile phone connects to a foreign network and ends automatically when they reconnect to the German network. Notably, there reportedly are no contract obligations; customers pay for the duration of their trip. The individual rate is EUR 1.29 per day, while families can opt for coverage at EUR 2.99 per day.

O2 Care | Travel reportedly provides worldwide health insurance with no deductible for trips up to 45 days. It includes medical repatriation with an accompanying person, 24/7 emergency assistance via telephone, and cost coverage for medical needs during the trip, the official announcement states.

Advancing embedded insurance

Embedded insurance, the integration of insurance solutions into third-party services, is central to the offering. The Head of Global Partnerships at ERGO Group explained that the new solution represents the next step in the partnership with O2 Telefónica and Telefónica Insurance. He continued by saying that embedded insurance is not just about convenience – it’s about understanding customer needs and making insurance simple and accessible.

This offering follows the August 2024 launch of O2 Care | Mobility, which provides mobility guarantees for rental vehicle breakdowns. Additional embedded insurance products are under development as the partnership expands.

The Director of Business Development at Telefónica Insurance emphasised the tailored nature of the product. O2 Care | Travel reflects the growing trend of embedded insurance, providing seamless, digital-first solutions tailored to the modern traveler’s needs while reinforcing customer convenience and security.

