NymCard secures USD 33 million funding round led by QED Investors





Following this announcement, the funding round will focus on the process of expanding and strengthening the payment infrastructure and fintech ecosystem in the region of MENA.

In addition, the initiative saw strong backing from existing investors including Lunate, Dubai Future District Fund, Mashreq Bank, Knollwood, Reciprocal, FJLabs, Shorooq, and Endeavor, alongside new participation from Oraseya Capital. It also aims to further validate NymCard’s strategy of powering the development of Embedded Finance in the region.











More information on NymCard’s USD 33 million funding round

Through this investment, NymCard will deepen its presence in more than 10 markets in MENA, as well as focus on strengthening its payment infrastructure solutions in order to optimise the experience of banks, enterprises, fintechs, telecom providers, and more across its three core verticals: card issuing processing, embedded lending, and money movement.

Furthermore, its nCore platform will give clients a competitive edge, enabling them to develop, launch, and scale payment programs with enhanced flexibility. The solution will also allow companies and businesses to manage card issuance, transaction processing, lending infrastructure, and real-time payments through the use of a fully integrated financial stack that ensures speed, control, and security. At the same time, NymCard will continue to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of clients in an ever-evolving market, providing them with improved payment infrastructure solutions backed by solid program management capabilities.

By delivering card issuing and Embedded Finance solutions, NymCard is set to bridge the fintech gap and provide businesses with the infrastructure they need to grow. Furthermore, with its API-first approach, NymCard will focus on expanding financial access for startups and enterprises, driving SME growth, and strengthening MENA’s overall digital economy.