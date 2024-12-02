NymCard partners with DAPI





NymCard’s recent partnership with DAPI solves for a pertinent point of friction by enabling fintech’s end customers to top up or load their card accounts from any local bank account in real-time, and at a fraction of the cost, making most of the fintech’s business models more profitable.

With over 120 open APIs, NymCard’s BaaS platform enables fintechs to fast-track their card issuance allowing them to build with flexibility and speed as well as passport their card programs across multiple markets in MENA and Southeast Asia.