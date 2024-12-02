NymCard joins Visa Fintech Fast Track Program in MENA

The partnership will allow NymCard’s network of fintech partners to onboard onto Visa’s global network through Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Programme. This move will give NymCard’s fintech partners fast-tracked access to leverage the reach, capabilities, and security of Visa’s global payment network to help them create innovative payment solutions. NymCard has also previously completed the Visa Ready ‘Issuer Processor’ programme that ensures NymCard’s commitment to deliver tech solutions that meet Visa’s security standards and specifications. NymCard’s tech solution will be added to Visa’s partner directory listing.

The announcement follows NymCard’s newly launched open API platform that aims to remove the friction from the regional payments industry. NymCard’s open API platform supports multiple emerging use cases, including real-time payments, alternative authorisation flows, multi-currency wallets, On-Demand delivery services, buy now pay later offerings, and parent-child relationship models among others.