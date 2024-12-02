Nymbus to help processing SME relief funding applications





The Nymbus Smart Lenders Program live online link is available for any business to immediately apply. This digitises the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan process through a bundled solution that handles the required end-to-end technology and services.

Participating financial institutions are provided a portal link to direct their SMEs customers, where applications can be submitted and processed online. Smart Lenders will automate the requests, collect required documents, perform all necessary underwriting, and close the loans.

This action will allow companies to maintain payroll amid the COVID-19 pandemic.