NYMBUS raises USD 12 mln in funding round





The investment will be used to support market penetration for NYMBUS SmartEcosystem, as financial institutions are in need to digitise their banking operations and customer-facing channels that consumers depend on.

According to NYMBUS, its cloud-based SmartEcosystem unifies required banking functions and operational services to support digital customer journey. The company’s SmartLaunch model provides a bundled technology, operational support, digital marketing, and integrated CRM solutions to stand up an outsourced digital bank.