Nymbus partners with DataVisor





Through this collaboration, Nymbus leverages the capabilities of DataVisor's fraud and risk platform to provide its customers with comprehensive fraud protection enabled by artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced machine learning.









Nymbus – DataVisor partnership objective

With its technology solutions, Nymbus aims to enable banks and credit unions to modernise their tools and offerings, including developing new digital banks and improving their legacy infrastructure. By integrating DataVisor’s fraud platform, the company’s financial institution partners can upgrade their digital capabilities with reduced fraud risks. Moreover, Nymbus clients receive holistic fraud prevention and risk management solutions, with the two companies intending to help them reduce fraud losses while ensuring a simplified customer experience.



According to Nymbus’ officials, the partnership with DataVisor is part of the company’s strategic roadmap, aiming to allow its customers to achieve fraud-safe growth as they expand. DataVisor’s platform, paired with its generative AI and machine learning technology, enables Nymbus’ clients to expand with security and agility. The collaboration also solidifies the company’s position as a partner to their customers’ organisations.



DataVisor’s machine learning and cloud architecture intend to deliver real-time data orchestration, as well as improved fraud detection and decisioning. Representatives from DataVisor stated that the partnership with Nymbus introduces fraud solutions that enable the latter’s bank and credit union partners to enhance their digital banking offerings. The two companies’ shared objective is to improve financial services by combining technology with fraud security, thus delivering digital banking quality for customers.





Previous developments from DataVisor