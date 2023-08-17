DataVisor releases new fraud solution

More than six pre-configured rulesets, several rules and decision flows, including A2A, C2B, C2M, P2P, B2B, and B2C to cover a variety of real-time payments fraud scenarios, such as account takeovers, business email compromise scams, social engineering scams, and romance or elderly abuse;
A range of data and pre-configured fraud signals that are dynamically calculated in real-time during production, allowing the system to identify suspicious behaviours, such as abnormal velocity and out-of-pattern transactions;
Machine learning models that include both supervised and unsupervised algorithms, which can support more than 10,000 transactions per second and less than 200 milliseconds latency;
Immediate alerts as fraud patterns change and the ability to mitigate the threats, with analysts that can identify risks, create new attributes, and deploy new rules on the platform;
Orchestration of different data sources, including call centre activities, login activity, and dark web data to provide decisions based on a 360-degree view of each customer.
