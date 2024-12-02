Nymbus introduces growing portfolio of community fintechs

Each is ready to customise, launch, and grow by any size bank or credit union seeking to open their addressable market and serve a new niche community of consumers. Each of the following niche fintech concepts from Labs comes with a targeted customer affinity; a customisable brand; data-driven business case; marketing strategy; full operational support; and a playbook for continued growth, according to the official press release.

Activate – Research shows that by 2024, 2.5% of all homes in the US will have a solar installation. Activate makes getting a competitive solar loan easier through its community of like-minded people who support the planet. With indirect loans accounting for 34.4% of the credit union industry’s loan portfolio, lending in the residential solar market through Activate is a niche opportunity to support new and future indirect lending business growth.

Métier – The online creative business community is growing rapidly, including 4.6 million sellers who plan to start a business within the next 6 months. This niche of entrepreneurs requires personalised financial flexibility and support to thrive. Métier empowers them to grow their business while meeting personal financial goals.

Prospr – The future of US agriculture depends on the financial success of young and beginning farmers. This niche represents a massive opportunity to advance farms and families by equipping young farmers with tools to manage cash flow, providing access to capital, and supporting profitable, sustainable agriculture businesses.

The Nymbus Labs methodology and the team are poised to support these niche fintech concepts and the continued development and growth of current customers, including BankMD, ZYNLO Bank, FACILE, Billinero, and Locality Bank.

The Nymbus Labs portfolio of niche fintechs includes over 25 banking concepts available today to customise, launch, and grow.