Nymbus introduces digital platform for online and mobile banking

The platform allows financial institutions of any size to engage with their customers, providing a wide range of services and products across all devices and touchpoints.

The solution is built with an open architecture and APIs, allowing financial institutions to integrate with third-party apps. Moreover, it grants the ability to compete against non-traditional financial institutions, and provide the user experience consumers expect and enjoy from Facebook, Google, Apple, and others.

The platform is currently running at over 37 global financial institutions with average assets of USD 8 billion, and used by over 10 million end users daily.