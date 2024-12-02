NVE Bank selects NuPoint's core platform to automate its banking technology

According to the official press release, NVE Bank’s executives turned to CSI to provide the banking technology they need to compete with the national banks. CSI provides technology that will allow the bank to automate its many manual processes and roll out new products to its customers.

CSI’s suite of digital banking solutions is integrated with its core processing platform, enabling NVE Bank to provide a seamless customer experience, streamline vendor management, and leverage customer data. The integration of digital and core banking solutions eliminates technology barriers and improves channel delivery for consumers and the bank alike.