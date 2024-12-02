Nuvei to offer pay-in and pay-out crypto capabilities

Amongst the cryptocurrencies supported by the global payment technology player are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, NEO, Ripple, and others. Merchants can now conduct business across borders, as well as beyond the bounds of the fiat ecosystem.

Nuvei acknowledges that supporting cryptocurrencies represents a sizeable market opportunity for merchants to attract more buyers worldwide. As representatives say, the company strives to offer the most relevant payment mediums for their clients, and cryptocurrencies are an extension of that.

With the addition of cryptocurrencies to its platform, Nuvei can now facilitate transactions for the growing interest in Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) underpinned by blockchain technology.