Nuvei launches Invoice Financing services

This new service aims to allow merchants direct access to Nuvei's Invoice Financing solutions within their ERP systems, facilitating optimised cash flow and more efficient unlocking of working capital. Nuvei's flagship Accounts Receivable Automation suite is designed to assist customers in managing and improving DSO (Days Sales Outstanding). The introduction of Invoice Financing extends this solution off-balance sheet, offering both new and existing customers a high level of certainty for same-day or next-day cash.

In the context of elevated interest rates, Invoice Financing aims to become an essential tool for businesses seeking innovative financial management solutions to scale effectively. Nuvei's Invoice Financing solution allows businesses to expedite payments from any customer invoiced through their ERP with a single click. This service not only ensures prompt access to needed cash but also offers favourable rates based on existing payment transaction data.

Some of the main benefits of Invoice Financing

Key benefits and features of Nuvei's integrated Invoice Financing services include instant access to capital, enhanced cash flow management, and seamless integration with existing workflows. Through frictionless onboarding and swift funds disbursement within 24 hours of choosing to finance an invoice, businesses can streamline their financial operations.

In the company press release, representatives from Nuvei remarked on the integration of Invoice Financing services with leading ERP platforms, emphasising the company's commitment to empowering businesses to unlock financial flexibility and optimise cash flow management to support their success in the dynamic business environment.





Other developments from Nuvei

Nuvei is a Canadian fintech company facilitating global business acceleration. Nuvei's modular, flexible, and scalable technology enables companies to accept next-gen payments, offer diverse payout options, and access card issuing, banking, risk, and fraud management services. Operating in more than 200 markets with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies, and 680 alternative payment methods, Nuvei aims to provide the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

In April 2024 Nuvei announced an agreement to be taken private by Advent International via an all-cash transaction. The agreement involved taking Nuvei private in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately USD 6.3 billion, with the support of major shareholders including Philip Fayer, Novacap Management Inc., and CDPQ. It's also worth noting that the company will remain headquartered in Montreal.

