Nuula partners with One Vest to launch wealth management feature





The new wealth management service aims to give small business owners a way to help diversify their wealth, and plan for critical milestones in their lives like retirement, buying a home, or expanding their family.

Nuula chose OneVest because it provides a private wealth management service that offers a straightforward goals-based approach that can be matched to the risk profile, age, and stage of the entrepreneur, in addition to flexible access to capital, all of which are critical to small business owners.

Nuula users will now be able to fund an investment account, set goals, and track their progress. What is more, the feature provides users with a fully automated, activity managed, goals-based investment experience, personalised to them.

Nuula’s wealth management service will allow small businesses to set specific investment goals and milestones; watch the performance of their investments, which are actively managed and automatically rebalanced on their behalf; and potentially benefit from sophisticated investment solutions that are comprised of asset classes and investment strategies.