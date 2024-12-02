Nuula launches in Canada





Nuula will provide Canadian small business owners with a revolutionary way to monitor the performance of their business and access a range of financial products designed to serve their business and their needs as business owners.

Nuula’s super app provides a range of features to help small business owners stay on top of what matters. It helps them track their cashflow in real time and alerts them to cash shortfalls before they happen. It helps them monitor financial and commercial metrics in a simple and easy to digest manner. It also makes it easy for them to track customer sentiment, including online ratings and reviews.

Complementing this, the app provides an integrated suite of financial products designed to serve both the needs of the business and the business owner. These include personal and business insurance, loans designed for businesses at different ages and stages, and smart credit cards which help automate and alleviate back-office overhead. Rounding this out is an integrated wealth management offering that helps entrepreneurs grow and diversify their wealth.

Through the Nuula app, Canadian small business owners will be able to access real-time business metrics and personalised financial services.