Nuula adds new personal loan search feature





The new feature allows small business owners and entrepreneurs that are smaller or earlier stage to search 30+ top lenders for personal loan offers from USD 5,000 to USD 250,000, powered by Even Financial, an embedded financial marketplace owned by MoneyLion.

Complementing the existing Term Loan product, designed for more mature businesses, Nuula has introduced this new feature to match the diverse capital needs of small business owners, especially sole proprietors, freelancers, and consultants. Nuula now allows borrowers to source multiple loan options and find a loan that fits their needs, including those who are just getting started.

Nuula's new loan search feature powered by Even matches small business owners with personalised loan offers in less than 60 seconds, based on the borrower's criteria and credit health. The new feature also allows small business owners to compare offers without impacting their credit score.

Nuula's all-in-one approach allows small businesses to access tools that provide real-time insight into the health of their business. Now, it also allows them access to a range of different financing options, such as personal loans, to help them access the capital needed to be successful at every stage of their business.