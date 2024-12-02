Nutmeg embraces Open Banking with Yolt API connection





The connections will give Nutmeg’s customers the ability to see their investments alongside current accounts, savings products, and credit cards from other providers.

More specifically, it will allow customers to see their Nutmeg ISA, Lifetime ISA, pension, general investment account and Junior ISA balances in the apps alongside other financial products they hold.

This integration also means that Yolt has live API connections with banks and other financial providers, via the UK’s Open Banking initiative.