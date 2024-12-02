Number26, TransferWise team up for international transfers

Number26 users will be able to take advantage of TransferWise’s overseas transfers. Transfers will be possible from EUR into eight initial currencies: USD, GBP, SEK, INR, AUD, HUF, CHF and PLN. Support for additional currencies and countries will be added soon.

Launched in early 2015, Number26 has 100,000 customers across Europe. The updated N26 apps, with TransferWise built in, are available on iOS and Android.