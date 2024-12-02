

NuMark Credit Union has selected Atleos’ ATM Management Platform (AMP) Interactive Services to create a simplified experience across ATMs/ITMs and other consumer interaction points.

ITM merge the capabilities of an ATM with a broader range of teller transactions, including the option for assistance via a video connection.

Upgraded digital features

US-based NuMark Credit Union is currently operating 13 branches and catering to more than 50,000 members. The credit union sought a partner to help upgrade the branch experience, while also optimising physical locations and improving digital features. By using Atleos’ ATMaaS and ITMaaS solutions, the credit union will hand the responsibility for its fleet including distribution, installation, maintenance, and cash management to the team at Atleos, thereby expanding member services while simplifying operations and reducing costs.

Furthermore, NuMark Credit Union will benefit from Atleos’ technical expertise, operational capabilities, and experience in managing the world's largest independently owned ATM network. By delegating the management and maintenance of the self-service banking channel to Atleos, NuMark Credit Union can allocate more employee time and resources to strategic, member-focused initiatives.

The modernisation process in banks

With the integration of digital technologies, banks have transformed their traditional practices, leading to faster transactions, better customer service, and increased security.

One of the most significant advancements has been the adoption of online and mobile banking platforms. Customers can access their accounts, transfer funds, and pay bills with just a few taps on their smartphones. This shift has improved customer satisfaction but also reduced the need for physical branch visits, allowing banks to simplify their operations.

Additionally, the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning has allowed banks to offer personalised financial advice and detect fraudulent activities more effectively. By analysing vast amounts of data, these technologies can provide insights into spending habits, helping customers make informed decisions about their finances.

Modernisation has also paved the way for new financial products and services, such as peer-to-peer payments and robo-advisors, broadening the scope of what banks can offer to their clients. This ensures that banks remain competitive in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.