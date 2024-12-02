Nuclei, SafeGold to enable Digital Gold solutions on mobile banking apps

The partnership will enable customers to purchase and sell 24K physical gold online from their own banking platform. Post the outbreak of the coronavirus, more consumers are leaning towards traditional investments which are less volatile. One option is gold which has been a preferred investment product for the Indian audience for a very long time.

With the integrated digital gold solution provided by SafeGold & Nuclei, customers can now purchase, sell, and get delivery of 24K gold at directly from their mobile banking apps. This eliminates the requirement of visiting a physical store for gold trading, according to the official press release.