Nuclei’s service availability on the Oracle platform is aimed at increasing engagement and retention of a bank’s customers (retail as well as corporate) through digital banking channels. Together, Nuclei and Oracle will help enterprises cater to the digital needs of their users in a simplified, efficient, and exponentially scalable manner.











Augmenting digital banking with integrated marketplaces

Nuclei incorporates third-party merchants and software vendors into the digital infrastructure of a bank, effectively establishing a marketplace within the bank's platform. With partnerships with over 18 banks worldwide, Nuclei has expanded its reach and accessibility to numerous financial services institutions globally through collaboration with Oracle. As a result, a greater number of banking customers can now take advantage of a comprehensive digital banking platform that includes an integrated marketplace, granting them access to various retail offerings.

Through this collaboration with Oracle, Nuclei will enable enterprises to unlock new revenue streams like subscription fees and merchant revenue. The Nuclei marketplace has curated over 15 software and merchant services categories. The marketplace guarantees a safe, secure, and credible tech ecosystem for banks to add to their digital services.

According to Oracle’s representatives, the integration of embedded services is introducing a fresh era of immersive banking. This advancement enables banks to provide customers with augmented real-time services through their preferred digital channels. The inclusion of Nuclei within Oracle Banking APIs' network of partners equips banks with additional capabilities to offer customers a diverse array of merchant services and software solutions. This, in turn, enables the generation of new revenue streams while ensuring customers have access to a comprehensive digital banking platform.





Catering to a bank’s specific needs

The Oracle Banking APIs ecosystem offers banks a curated list of more than 50 fintechs offering innovative technology solutions across Origination, AI chatbots, Biometrics, Aggregators, regtech, specialty corporate banking, financial wellness, and payments, and more. Having pre-integrated the fintech offerings with Oracle’s digital banking solutions, banks can fast track innovation by choosing to integrate with a fintech of their choice.

Nuclei officials highlight how super apps revolutionise digital service engagement. Users now expect instant access to various services within a unified ecosystem. Banks embracing this model provide personalised experiences beyond traditional banking, meeting customer expectations and solidifying their role as trusted financial partners. Partnering with Oracle enables more banks to adopt rapid technology and enhance customer engagement.