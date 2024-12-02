Nubank, WhatsApp partner for mobile payments in Brazil

Starting with June 2020, WhatsApp’s 120m Brazilian customers can make payments through its messaging service. Users of the app will be able to link both Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards from traditional banks Banco de Brasil, Sicredi, and digital bank Nubank.

Nubank reached a milestone of 25m customers across Latin America. Through the app, users will be able to send a maximum of GBP 150 per transaction and receive up to 20 transactions a day, with a monthly maximum of GBP 770.