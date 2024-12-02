Brazil-based neobank Nubank has announced that it has begun testing for the new NuCoin, the company’s most recent relationship programme.

Through this move, Nubank seeks to address the rising demand for benefits and recognition from customers not covered by market relationship programmes, aiming to go beyond benefitting only those who spend more on their credit card. The initiative is set to enable users to earn nucoins and compete for rewards by leveraging the debit cards as well. Nubank plans to gradually include more actions into the programme, such as paying bills on time, registering a Pix key, and sharing data with the company through Open Finance, in turn scaling the forms of engagement.

Upcoming capabilities for NuCoin

The updated NuCoin has been remade to recognise customers who centralise their financial situation at Nu. By completing daily actions and engaging with activities within the app platform, customers are set to earn nucoins. Through these nucoins, customers can unlock advantages within the Nubank universe, including access to exclusive functionalities, event tickets, and discounts on Nubank products. As part of the ecosystem, there are also the company’s partners, including Shopee, Magalu, and Amazon, which focus on co-creating some of the dynamics with special conditions for Nu customers. By having more nucoins, customers can also get to new levels in the programme, receiving access to more benefits and rewards.

Furthermore, according to Nubank, programme testing is set to advance over the upcoming period, with new capabilities being introduced progressively. Customers participating in the old version of the NuCoin Program will be among the first to gain access to the renewed experience. As Nubank expands the programme to more users, customers can voluntarily participate in it, having the ability to do so at any time through the Nubank app. Requirements for joining include being over 18 years old, having a CPF, residency and domicile in Brazil, having an active Nubank account, and being up-to-date with their obligations.

Among the in-app activities that can increase nucoin earnings and other rewards, Nubank underlines surprise chest, thematic quizzes, and flash offers.

When it comes to users who still have remaining nucoins from the old programme, Nubank allows them to utilise them in the new activities and will be automatically included in the new NuCoin over the upcoming weeks, without needing to sign up.