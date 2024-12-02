



Through this move, Nubank intends to assist customers who have overdue payments in renegotiating their debts, in turn enabling them to have a healthier financial journey. The initiative highlights the company’s commitment to helping Brazilian families improve their financial lives and develop a solid financial future.











According to the official press release, eligible customers are set to progressively obtain a notification in the Nubank app including customised details about their renegotiation options and next steps. If they require further assistance, the company’s customer service channels can provide them with the necessary information. Nubank designed the programme for users who generally show proper credit habits and engagement with it. Additionally, the objective of the initiative is to assist those who do not have recurring debts and hold a positive history with Nubank but who may have encountered financial difficulties.

Furthermore, the company aims to recognise customers’ loyalty and improve its relationship with them. Commenting on the news, representatives from Nubank underlined their company’s mission to offer personalised solutions that can contribute to the long-term financial health of customers. Also, Nubank’s programme seeks to facilitate resources and tools for financial education, credit recovery, and conscious decision-making. The company provides a blog with advice on personal finance and financial education.





Latest news from Nubank

Throughout April 2025, Nubank has made several announcements regarding its offering, with the company launching two new solutions aimed at further advancing its position in the market. For example, Nubank rolled out NuScore, a credit rating tool for Nu customers, to deliver increased transparency on the factors that made up a credit profile. The service was set to deliver recommendations on how customers could optimise their financial health by augmenting their credit scores over time.

Additionally, just a few days before this, Nubank introduced Worker’s Credit, a private payroll loan for workers with a formal contract under the Consolidação das Leis do Trabalho (CLT) in Brazil. Through this, 47 million workers with a formal contract in the region, including domestic and rural workers and employees of individual microentrepreneurs, could access payroll loans.