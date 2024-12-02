Nubank launches of Nubank+ and partners with Max in Brazil





Nubank+ represents an evolution of the Nu experience. From now on, those who join the experience will have even more benefits like cashback, streaming, free withdrawals, and more. The partnership with Max in Brazil is part of the Nubank+ benefits, offering access to the streaming platform at no extra cost for the first 12 months, on the Basic Plan with ads, highlighting Nu’s focus on promoting unique experiences for customers. Nubank+ will start to be rolled out in the weeks following this announcement.

Main benefits for Nubank+ customers:

Unlimited free withdrawals at Banco24Horas ATMs;

Instant 0.5% cashback on the credit card, which does not expire and can be redeemed to the account or converted into miles;

Payment Assistant – the personal assistant to organise and pay monthly bills now has an exclusive feature: Smart Alerts to monitor and notify if the amount of bills registered for automatic debit exceeds expectation;

Access to the Max monthly basic plan with ads for the 12 months of subscription, to watch original series, movies, sports, reality shows, and more with Full HD resolution and two screens connected simultaneously. For the launch, the Max offer is available only in the ad-supported version for Nubank+ customers, but in the near future, customers will also have the option to upgrade to the ad-free version.

Nubank+ aims to recognise the partnership with customers. Those who already concentrate their financial life on Nu and spend over USD 684 per month on the credit card can enjoy Nubank+ at no cost, while other Nubank customers can also be part of the experience for USD 6/month. This experience is available for customers over 18 years old who have a credit card, except for the ‘Building Limit’ version.