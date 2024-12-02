Additionally, the tool will provide recommendations on how customers can better their financial health by improving their credit scores over time.











Supporting customers for better credit score

By accessing NuScore, users can see their score in levels from zero to 1000, and classification (very high, high, average, low, very low), as well as the behavioural and historical factors that impacted the evaluation.

Among the main factors influencing credit score are credit card usage data, habit of saving in Nubank's Caixas, the level of debt in the market, and the score analysis of credit bureaus. The tool has been in testing since September 2024 and will gradually be made available to eligible Nu customers.

The company believes that delivering a detailed view of the process behind creating a credit profile for its customers will contribute to greater financial education, allowing users to make more informed decisions and observe their spending habits. Nubank’s goal is to establish a better relationship with its customers and build a transparent credit profile, increasing customer satisfaction, eligibility and engagement with credit products that meet their needs in a responsible and compliant manner.

The solution will ultimately promote financial education and support customer to adopt new behaviours in order to improve their credit score.





