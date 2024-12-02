



Following this announcement, Nubank has launched NuCel in the Brazilian market. The new product was developed as a mobile phone service that focuses on optimising customer experience, as well as eliminating complexities, ensuring transparency, and offering improved security and support.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the NuCel launch

According to the official press release, the product was developed in order to simplify customers’ lives with flexible and no-commitment plans. NuCel users will have the possibility to benefit from features that are part of the Nubank ecosystem, such as `Caixinhas Turbo`, a tool that allows clients to save money with a personalized return of 120% of the CDI on amounts deposited by the client, with a limit of up to USD 1.800 (BRL 10.000) for at least one year. At the same time, Ultravioleta and Nubank+ customers will automatically receive extra gigabytes if their data allowance is exceeded.

NuCel is set to be gradually rolled out over the following months, being initially available for devices with eSim, with a fast, secure, and digital activation process. In the initial testing phase, only some functionalities are expected to be available for clients, with all benefits being enabled later in the launch procedure.