Nubank launches into ecommerce





To kick things off Nubank has three of Brazil’s largest ecommerce firms onboard, AliExpress, Dafiti, and Magalu, with more partners expected to be announced soon.

Besides ecommerce and personal banking accounts, Nubank’s web of services has grown to include credit cards, investments, loans, and insurance, as well as international transfers and auto loan equity.

As well as all those verticals, Nubank is also in the process of filing for a US IPO, which early indications suggest could value the business at around USD 55 billion.