Nubank launches instant cashback card

Amongst these benefits are health insurance and travel assistance. The differential of the new product is the 1% instant cashback on all purchases made with the card. The customer can choose how to use this cashback: apply the amount in investments in exclusive funds, exchange it for travel miles with no transfer limit or leave the balance yielding 200% of the CDI.

The card will have a monthly fee of BRL 49, with automatic fee exemption for users with average monthly spending of BRL 5,000 and/or from BRL 150,000 invested in Nubank or Easynvest by Nubank. Another announcement is the integration with Apple Pay, Apple’s digital wallet.

The card is made of metal, and it only has the user’s name printed, data such as the card number, authentication code, validity data are preserved in the Nubank‘s app, which, according to the company, guarantees more security to the user. For online purchases, it is enough to activate the online card.