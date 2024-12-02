Nubank launches Caixinha Turbo to enable clients to save money





Following this announcement, the solution is set to be made available gradually, with a focus on customers and clients who will be given the opportunity to improve their financial lives.

Caixinha Turbo was developed in order to recognise and value those who concentrate their finances on Nubank, as users are expected to receive an in-app notification with explanations on how to activate it to see the money yield on the first business day. In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Nubank’s launch of Caixinha Turbo

According to the official press release, eligible Roxinho clients will be notified by the application gradually and will be enabled to contribute any amount to Caixinha Turbo. At the same time, NuCel users who already have the Turbo Box with 120% of the CDI will also be enabled to activate this benefit and keep the Turbo Boxes simultaneously. Ultraviolet and Nubank+ customers will have the possibility to benefit from free access to the novelty as part of the benefits package as well.

In order to activate the tool, Roxinho clients will need to bring approximately USD 156 (BRL 900) to their Nubank account, as this amount does not need to be deposited at once and can be distributed freely, including in Caixinhas. The turbocharged yield will be valid for 31 days, as the client can keep any amount of up to approximately USD 862 (BRL 5.000) in the Turbo Box.

Furthermore, to maintain the benefit and the rate, each 31-day period will need to make new deposits totaling USD 156 in the Nubank account. If the deposit is not made, the balance is expected to be automatically transferred to an RDB with a yield of 100% of the CDI, causing the incidence of taxes, such as IOF and IR. At the same time, the offer is valid indefinitely.

The amount deposited in the Nubank account to guarantee access to the new Caixinha modality can be leveraged on a daily basis for payments, Pix, and transfers, and does not need to remain as a balance in the account. Furthermore, Turbo Box represents a way to make money work in clients’ favor, as it will also focus on helping them achieve their financial goals.