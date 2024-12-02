This integration, planned over several months, consolidates a diverse portfolio of assets into the Nubank application, promising a more intuitive and secure experience. The updated application features additional security layers and a dedicated investment space, distinct from other banking features, facilitating portfolio selection, visualisation, and monitoring.

Representatives from Nubank's Investments area noted the expansion of asset offerings and improvements in user experience within the application.

Main changes

Customers will experience several changes due to this integration, such as:

NuInvest and Nubank are now merged into one application.

Existing NuInvest customers can access investment services through the Nubank app, enabling applications, portfolio monitoring, and interaction with services.

The Nubank app offers a broad investment portfolio without brokerage fees, including Treasury Direct bonds, CDBs, LCI, LCA, shares, BDRs, ETFs, and funds.

Investment monitoring features provide insights into portfolio evolution, profitability, and recommendations tailored to individual profiles.

Enhanced security features, including Street Mode, ensure protection both within and outside secure Wi-Fi networks.

The investment area within the Nubank app is distinct, identified by a dollar sign, facilitating organisation and usability.

NuInvest customers will experience automatic portfolio synchronization until 7 May 2024 if they already possess a Nubank account. Those without a Nubank account must create one by 6 May 2024 to ensure synchronization.

All investments will be transferred to the Nubank app, with exceptions for assets such as Easycred loans, COEs, and Pension Plans. To enhance security, investments in the Nubank app are protected by Street Mode, offering layers of protection, including intelligent defences, scam alerts, and support for compromised accounts.

Customers eligible for the Nubank Ultravioleta experience will receive specific benefits, including exclusive investment opportunities, a Mastercard Black Ultraviolet credit card, specialised customer service, NuTag for tolls and parking, digital transaction protection, free ATM withdrawals, and access to airport VIP lounges.