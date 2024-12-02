Nubank adds Games, Travel and Pets to its ecommerce vertical





The digital bank’s customers will be able to buy products directly from the fintech app, from stores such as Netshoes, Zattini, Shopee, Nike, Centauro, Booking.com, Xbox, Playstation, Hype Games, and Petlove.

Nubank’s in-app ecommerce platform was launched in November 2021 as part of the fcompany’s strategy to expand its product portfolio.

Nubank currently offers credit cards, accounts for individuals and companies, investments, personal loans, insurance and it has already included the offer of products from partners in its app, such as international transfers from Remessa Online and, more recently, loans with vehicle guarantees from Creditas.

The ecommerce partner stores offer exclusive discounts and special offers on selected products for fintech customers. To access these benefits, the shopping must be started from the Nubank app, in the Shopping section, where the customer accesses the store and clicks on ‘go to the store’ to be redirected to the checkout process.