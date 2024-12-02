















Leveraging proprietary foundation models, Hyperplane, introduced in 2022, delivers advanced financial services to individuals, with the platform allowing financial institutions to train, evaluate, and deploy self-supervised, deep-learning models on first-party data for decision-making. Serving as a hub, the platform focuses on enabling customers operating across several business domains, including risk, collections, and marketing.



With nearly 100 million customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, Nubank utilises data and proprietary technology to develop new products and services. In a mission to mitigate complexity, the company works towards promoting financial access and advancement with responsible lending and transparency.

Nubank’s development strategy

The acquisition of Hyperplane is set to allow the firm to develop connections between broad contexts, generate valuable insights, support decision-making, and improve Nubank’s customer service capabilities. According to Nubank’s officials, the company is committed to optimising its solutions and better serving its users. Also, the firm’s previous investments in artificial intelligence (AI) merged with the infrastructure and team of Hyperplane focuses on accelerating Nubank’s mission.



Furthermore, as part of Nubank, Hyperplane intends to enable core machine learning features, creating foundational models that the product and engineering team can utilise to develop optimised customer experiences. Representatives from the company underlined that the acquisition could accelerate their objective of offering personalised consumer banking due to the maturity of Nubank’s data stack. Moreover, the pre-existing infrastructure and integration path allow Nubank to leverage Hyperplane’s advanced AI capabilities and deliver increased value.