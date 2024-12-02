Nubank acquires digital investment platform Easynvest

According to research from B3 (the São Paulo Stock Exchange), the number of active Brazilian investors grew by 76% between December 2019 and August 2020 to over 3 million, an increase accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nubank’s acquisition of Easynvest marks its third of 2020 alone. The digital bank acquired hired technology consultancy company Plataformatec at the beginning of the year and, at the end of July 2020, US-software company Cognitect.