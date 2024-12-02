Nubank acquires Cognitect, the team behind Clojure and Datomic





As part of this deal, Nubank will now be a key corporate sponsor of Clojure. Therefore, the bank will assume Cognitect’s role as sponsor for Clojure-related events around the world. Cognitect brings expertise in remote work and opens the US market for Nubank. According the official press release, the company continues with its efforts to hire engineers and other professionals across all geographies, having recently grown the engineering team to approximately 600 professionals globally.

Nubank is committed to continuing Datomic without disruption for all customers, as Datomic product offerings and customer relationships remain.

This is the digital bank’s second M&A transaction, having acquired the Brazilian software consultancy Plataformatec in early 2020.