Nuapay joins UK public sector Open Banking Framework





Following this announcement, the designation is expected to position Nuapay as a trusted partner for central and local government bodies that seek to utilise the benefits of Open Banking within their payment infrastructure.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of its clients and collaborators in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.







More information on the announcement

Nuapay represents an A2A payments platform that provides its customers with services such as Open Banking, direct debit, credit transfers, and account products through the use of a single `bank-grade` platform, which was designed to be easily accessible through APIs.

The CCS Open Banking DPS was developed in order to serve as a centralised hub for public sector organisations and institutions to access a range of Open Banking services and solutions. This selection is expected to give Nuapay the possibility to compete for tenders for Payment Initiation Services (PIS) issued by any public sector body with the needed access to the DPS framework. Included in this list are central government departments, local authorities, non-profit organisations, and educational institutions across the region of the UK.

The initiative also represents an important step into the company’s strategy of driving Open Banking development and innovation, as well as its plan to offer businesses and citizens that interact with government services the possibility to experience the benefits of Open Banking and A2A payments. Nuapay is expected to keep its focus on this transformative technology, while also actively contributing to regulatory changes and optimising the manner in which businesses use local government services to pay and get paid.

In addition, the CCS is set to play an important role in the process of optimising public sector procurement by identifying and sourcing high-quality common goods, products, and services. By joining the CCS Open Banking DPS framework, Nuapay will continue to focus on its commitment to deliver secure, cost-effective, and efficient services for the public sector, as well as foster a more streamlined and user-friendly experience for businesses and individuals alike.



