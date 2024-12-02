This collaboration will enable Nu's millions of customers in Mexico to access OXXO’s network of over 22,000 stores nationwide. Starting 14 January 2025, customers will be able to make cash withdrawals using their Nu cards at OXXO locations, with cash deposit services becoming available in the months that follow.

Wider access to financial services

This partnership is expected to enhance financial accessibility across Mexico, particularly in areas underserved by traditional banking institutions. Officials from Nu México noted that the collaboration aims to simplify access to financial services in a country where cash remains a key component of daily transactions.

Nu's new partnership builds on its existing network, which is supported by the Arcus by Mastercard infrastructure. The current network includes retailers such as Soriana, Chedraui, Kiosko, and Systienda, as well as Yastás stores and Financiera para el Bienestar branches. With more than 30,000 contact points, Nu claims one of the most extensive cash transaction infrastructures in the financial sector.

Representatives from OXXO highlighted the alignment between the two organizations, describing the partnership as an opportunity to expand practical financial solutions across Mexico. They also brought up their plans to focus on meeting customer needs and offering accessible, convenient services that integrate seamlessly into their lives.

The partnership underscores Nu’s strategy of leveraging technology and alliances to challenge traditional financial systems, aiming to promote financial inclusion and digital adoption among Mexicans.





Other developments from Nu

In December 2024, Puntored and Nu announced a partnership that enabled Nu customers to deposit cash into their accounts through Puntored's network of correspondents. According to officials from Puntored, this collaboration made the service available across all municipalities in Colombia.

Representatives from Nu Colombia stated that customer demand for cash deposit options prompted the move. They explained that users can deposit cash into their Nu accounts for free at any of Puntored’s more than 15,000 locations nationwide, using their unique Nuplaca code.