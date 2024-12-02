Nu México adds cash deposits via OXXO network

The move follows an expanded partnership between the digital bank and the convenience store chain, and it builds on a collaboration announced earlier this year.

The service, available daily with some restrictions, enables users to generate a deposit code through Nu’s app and complete transactions at OXXO outlets. It is designed to serve individuals who rely on physical cash but are increasingly engaging with digital banking platforms.

Digital access through physical infrastructure

The cash deposit functionality is powered by Arcus by Mastercard, which provides the underlying infrastructure that connects digital financial platforms to physical service points. This integration is aimed at improving accessibility, particularly in areas where traditional banking services remain scarce.

According to a representative from Nu México, the integration with OXXO’s retail footprint supports wider access to financial tools by aligning services with everyday consumer routines. The official noted that combining digital services with in-person locations is seen as a necessary step toward closing the financial inclusion gap.

An OXXO official echoed that view, describing the collaboration as part of an ongoing strategy to provide communities with practical and consistent transaction options. The representative added that the inclusion of Nu in the store's correspondent network supports the company's wider goal of facilitating access to financial services.

The joint effort is expected to benefit a significant portion of Nu’s over 11 million customers in Mexico by offering a cash-in option that complements the country’s mixed-use of physical and digital payment methods.