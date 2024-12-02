NTT DATA Services adopts SAP procurement solutions

The solutions include: SAP Ariba solutions for procurement, SAP Fieldglass solutions for contingent workforce management, and SAP Concur solutions for travel and expense management. Following the adoption of SAP’s solutions, NTT DATA Services reported that it has benefited from an intelligent, dynamic, and strategic function for procuring direct and indirect materials, services, and MRO. As a result of COVID-19, the company has established plans to further enable its remote workforce and enhance the user experience with mobility, by working with SAP and its own NTT DATA SAP practice to drive machine learning, artificial intelligence, and robotics innovation.

Since adopting SAP’s solutions for procurement - which began in 2018 - NTT DATA Services has driven USD 125 million in value. SAP Ariba helps NTT DATA Services to manage over USD 1 billion in spend with more than 3,700 suppliers in over 50 countries. While SAP Fieldglass helps to manage more than 1,300 US-based contingent workers.