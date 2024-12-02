Ntropy partners with Yapily





Through the collaboration, Yapily’s customers will be able to leverage Ntropy’s financial data and enrichment API to categorise bank transaction data. This helps in reducing manual data entry, improving fraud detection, and enhancing credit risk assessment.











Customers with lending and credit use cases will be able to utilise the solution to conduct credit decisions, using enriched bank transactions to verify self-reported financial data, identify merchants, and recognise income and revenues. Moreover, the partnership allows Yapily’s clients across Europe to benefit from Ntropy’s multi-geo and multilingual enrichment capabilities.





According to officials, Yapily is an infrastructure player and offers Open Banking services across Europe via consent-based secure connections. Both companies’ objective is to unlock business and consumer data and insights across EMEA for their mutual customers.





