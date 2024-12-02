NSD, TDCC sign a MoU for capital markets of Taiwan and Russia

The partnership between NSD and TDCC is aimed at forming a long-term cooperation that will support the process of implementing business innovations and will contribute to the development of the capital markets of Taiwan and Russia.

The parties have agreed to support constructive dialogue and cooperation in the field of electronic voting, the use of financial technologies, servicing investors, providing information services, training specialists of companies through joint seminars, as well as strengthening bilateral ties.

NSD actively develops cooperation with foreign central securities depositories, both in a bilateral format and within the framework of regional associations, according to the official press release.