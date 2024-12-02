



Following this announcement, the investment is expected to accelerate nsave’s growth and support the launch of its new product, offering customers access to US equities, ETFs, and funds that are managed by asset managers, as well as subject to onboarding and compliance checks. The funding round was led by TQ Ventures, with participation from Sequoia Capital, Y Combinator, ACE Ventures, and Proton Foundation.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on nsave’s financial institution

nsave was developed in order to target young professionals who move abroad and face exclusionary compliance processes due to their country of birth as well as clients from high-inflation economies. The company also collaborates with regulated financial institutions and banking partners in the UK and Switzerland to ensure safety and compliance for its international clientele.

Throughout this initiative, the funding represents an important step in the company’s development, focusing on the strategy of providing clients with access to secure and efficient financial services.

At the same time, nsave is set to prioritise the process of expanding its services, as well as providing secure and compliant financial solutions to a broader audience, with a focus on those who have been underserved by traditional financial institutions.