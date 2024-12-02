NOW Money partners Mastercard to enhance financial inclusion

This collaboration will see the issuance of Mastercard payment cards to NOW Money customers, enabling secure, seamless, and convenient access to their finances. This initiative aligns with NOW Money’s mission to offer inclusive financial solutions to underserved communities, enhancing the financial well-being of users across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.





Through this partnership, NOW Money aims to provide several key benefits to its customers:

Global Acceptance: The NOW Money Mastercard payment card will be accepted worldwide, including online, in stores, and at ATMs. This feature ensures that customers have unprecedented access to their funds regardless of their location. Enhanced Security: The card will utilize Mastercard’s advanced security features, including EMV chip technology and sophisticated fraud detection systems. These measures will allow NOW Money customers to conduct transactions with greater confidence and security. Convenient Digital Payments: The integration of Mastercard with the NOW Money app will facilitate seamless financial management. Customers will be able to handle payments, transfers, and other financial operations directly from their mobile phones, streamlining their financial activities. Financial Inclusion and Literacy: This partnership highlights NOW Money’s commitment to financial inclusion by providing easy access to banking services. Additionally, Mastercard’s educational resources will be leveraged to improve financial literacy among NOW Money users, empowering them to make informed financial decisions.





About NOW Money

Founded in 2016, NOW Money offers mobile banking services tailored for workers of all income levels, particularly those who have been traditionally overlooked and underserved by the financial sector. The company’s mobile banking app provides low-cost financial services, including local and international mobile top-up, contactless Visa card usage for online and in-store transactions, and cross-border money transfers at competitive exchange rates. These services enable customers to send money to their families back home efficiently and affordably.

NOW Money has received over 20 international awards for its contributions to financial inclusion. The company is backed by well-known fintech venture capital funds, banks, and regulators, underscoring its credibility and impact in the financial technology sector.