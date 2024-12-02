Novus partners with ecolytiq





All Novus customers in the UK receive transparency on their personal carbon footprint with each payment transaction. This new way of banking helps consumers understand the carbon currency attached to every purchase.

With the help of banking technologies, Novus seeks to positively influence consumers’ lifestyles by helping them make more climate-conscious purchasing decisions. To achieve their goal of creating an ecosystem that connects consumers’ spending habits with purpose-driven brands and projects, Novus chose ecolytiq.

Having integrated the ecolytiq software, Novus provides users with individualised carbon footprint calculations for each payment transaction in real time. Novus’ customers are engaging with localised environmental insights and feedback loops within the app, engaging them in more climate-conscious lifestyles.