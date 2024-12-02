Norwegian DNB owned banking app gives access to other banks' accounts

This change has been made possible thanks to the EU’s Payment Services Directive part two (PSD2), which is designed to improve competition in the banking industry. For everyday banking, this means that the DNB Mobile Bank app can be used as an aggregation portal for all of a user’s bank accounts. The goal from DNB’s perspective is to make it possible for payments to be made from any of the Nordic banks in the open banking initiative, all through the Mobile Bank app/portal.

It’s a gradual, ongoing process, for this and for other open banking changes. New functionality is rolled out to only a few customers and users first. Depending on the results of the small-scale trial, the new features are then rolled out to all users.