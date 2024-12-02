Norwegian BankAxept trusts Gemalto to enable mobile financial services for banks

BankAxept is owned by all the banks in Norway and is spearheading the efforts to federate the country’s banks and merchants in their migration towards digital payments. With more than eight million BankAxept payment cards in circulation, the close to 1.5 billion transactions in 2015 represent nine out of ten of the in-store payments done by Norwegian cards1. The new solution will make it far easier for merchants in Norway to offer customers the option of simple and secure payments via their smartphones, boosting the growth of the mobile payment ecosystem in the country.

Gemalto is providing its cloud-based Allynis Trusted Service Hub (TSH) solution which, combined with BankAxept’s platform, will facilitate seamless, one-stop interconnectivity between all the banks participating in the BankAxept payment scheme. The TSH will allow consumers to have their payment credentials issued and securely loaded onto their handsets in real time, by connecting with BankAxept’s own tokenization server and by being fully compatible with the range of mobile wallet applications using the BankAxept scheme.